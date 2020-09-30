October issue of 605 Magazine highlights history throughout South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The October issue of 605 Magazine highlights several pieces of South Dakota’s history, including prostitution. The Brothel Deadwood recently opened on Main Street in the city in August. This attraction gives an inside look into the Shasta Rooms brothel, which was one of three busted in the 1980s.

The magazine also highlights the Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings, which has been around since 1949. There is a variety of cultural dishes on the menu, including classic diner dishes the restaurant started with and nordic waffles on the weekend. The staff also uses fresh vegetables and herbs from their patio.

You can see the issue of the magazine starting Thursday here.

