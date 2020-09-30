Make-A-Wish South Dakota merges with Montana chapter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two regional chapters of the Make-A-Wish organizations are realigning to become one chapter.

The South Dakota and Montana chapters announced Wednesday they will merge to become one group known as Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

According to a press release from the organization, Make-A-Wish South Dakota was recently presented with an opportunity join with the Montana chapter, which the release described as a “younger chapter with much potential.” Eventually, the Board of Directors from Make-A-Wish South Dakota unanimously voted in favor of the realignment following input from Make-A-Wish America and other stakeholders.

"We believe that realigning with a neighboring chapter like Montana will maximize our organizational reach and efficiencies so even more donated dollars and time can go directly to reaching wish-eligible children and granting their wishes, " said Sue Salter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Salter said the South Dakota chapter will the Montana region with its “organizational expertise.” The main office for Make-A-Wish South Dakota, located in Sioux Falls, will now be the headquarters for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. The new chapter will maintain regional offices in Missoula, MT and Rapid City, SD.

