RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm and an Air Quality Alert is in effect until 7pm for the Rapid City area due to fine dust blowing in the air. Wind gusts to 50 mph or even higher are likely today, especially over western South Dakota.

Winds die down tonight and Thursday looks to be a crisp and cool Fall day with highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

Friday will turn warmer, then another front will drop temperatures slightly Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible Friday night as the front moves through, but no measurable precipitation is expected.

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure promises unseasonably warm weather next week, along with dry conditions.

