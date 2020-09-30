Good Samaritan receives honor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Good Samaritans are often found in the most unlikely places. But for Justin Fast Wolf, being in the right place at the right time made all the difference for one lucky rapid city man.

Fast Wolf said “I was inside that day. My roommate comes running in saying ‘Justin look at that guy’ and here he was lying on the ground.”

Earlier this summer, Fast Wolf, a client of Black Hills Works, noticed something wasn’t quite right when it came to his neighbor.

Fast Wolf said “I guess he was trying to put on his license plate. I guess he couldn’t do it and went down. He had been lying there for maybe a good 2 hours.”

Without concern for his own health, Fast Wolf ran out of his apartment to aid his neighbor. Something he says he would do again because that’s just what you’re supposed to do.

Fast Wolf said “He’s my neighbor. I care about him. Because I was thinking about that guy first.”

Fast Wolf’s story became the talk of the town eventually coming to the attention of Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. Allender then honored Fast Wolf with a Certificate of Recognition for his efforts.

Allender at the dedication said “It is my pleasure to honor the character and compassionate behavior of local resident, Justin Fast Wolf. Good Samaritans like Justin help renew and sustain the Rapid City spirit by committing themselves to be good neighbors.”

Fast Wolf says instead of thinking about ourselves we should always think about the elderly and more people should be willing to help.

The world being the way it is we all can agree we need more Good Samaritans like Justin.

