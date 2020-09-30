Advertisement

Former South Dakota lawyer pleads not guilty to financial misconduct charges

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:11 AM MDT
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A disbarred lawyer who is accused of stealing money from the estates of two clients pleaded not guilty to all charges against her Tuesday.

A grand jury in August indicted Rena Hymans of Sturgis on more than 40 charges of wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud. The charges stem from Hymans' allegedly spending money from a client’s inheritance fund worth more than $168,000.

Dakota Radio Group reports new charges were filed against her in September, alleging she transferred money totaling $50,000 from a second client’s trust fund.

The charges state that rather than holding the money in the client’s trust account until the estate was settled as required, Hymans' allegedly used the money for business-related and personal expenses.

She is now facing 38 counts of wire fraud, 16 counts of money laundering, one count of mail fraud and one count of bank fraud.

