Forest Service seeking input for e-bikes on trails

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Forest Service is looking for your input on the use of E-bikes on trails on National Forest Lands.

The proposal would categorize e-bikes by class, allowing officers at the local level to more precisely designate which trails e-bikes could use in a way that mitigates potential impacts on resources.

E-bikes continue to grow in popularity across the nation and right here in the Black Hills.

This area is popular for biking and brings locals and tourists alike to ride the trails, making this decision important for the state.

‘Black Hills are great. You’ve probably seen if you’ve been outdoors to the Black Hills this summer. People flock here and national tour groups come here to the Black Hills to ride road and mountain and our mountain biking is pretty spectacular,’ Tim Rangitsch, owner ACME bicycles, says

Click the link to give your opinion on e-bikes https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/ReadingRoom?project=ORMS-2619

