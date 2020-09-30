Fire burns on Cheyenne River, north of Wall
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CREIGHTON, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple units are responding to a fire in Crieghton, which is an hour north of Wall Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:34 p.m., crews set out to respond. As of now, there’s no word on how large the fire is.
Firefighters are concerned the wind will hinder their efforts.
Below is a map of the general location of the fire:
KOTA Territory News will update you as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.