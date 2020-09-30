Cooler Thursday; above average temperatures to kick off next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have had a roller coaster of temperatures, and its been a pretty windy ride too. We will catch a break from the strong sustained wind speeds on Thursday, but we may still see a few gusts above 20 mph. Wind advisory is still in effect for much of western South Dakota until 7:00 pm MDT this evening, and an air quality alert is out for Rapid City due to blowing dust from the gusty winds. Blowing dust may continue into the evening hours, so take caution if you are out on the roads tonight.

Clouds will push south late this afternoon, bringing mainly clear conditions tonight which will help temperatures drop overnight. Tomorrow will start off in the mid 30s, so have a jacket handy for the chilly commute. Another cooler day tomorrow with temperatures holding out in the mid 50s, but sunshine will dominate the early morning hours. Clouds will increase into the afternoon, but another dry day in the forecast. Temperatures will stay below to near normal for the next several days, but we’ll begin to see a warmer trend by Monday of next week.

