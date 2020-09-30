ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

The alert was relayed by the National Weather Service as well.

The City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert. Northwest winds will increase this morning to 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour. The winds are expected to subside early this evening, officials say.

The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increase the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources' webpage.

Fire officials are reporting extreme fire danger in Prairie Areas of Lawrence, Butte, Pennington, Meade & Custer counties Wednesday.

There’s very high fire danger in Fall River County prairie areas, high fire danger in the Central and Southern Hills and moderate fire danger in the Northern Hills.

MODERATE #FireDanger in the Northern Black Hills; HIGH Fire Danger in the Central & Southern Hills; VERY HIGH Fire Danger in the Prairie Area of Fall River County; EXTREME Fire Danger in the Prairie Areas of Lawrence, Butte, Pennington, Meade & Custer Counties today September 30. — SD Wildland Fire (@SDWildlandFire) September 30, 2020

