What Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has experienced regarding marijuana

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, just last month, there were less than five people in the South Dakota penitentiary locked up on marijuana charges.

Captain Tony Harrison from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says they only arrest people who have multiple pounds of marijuana on their person, citing those who are caught with less.

But Harrison, a former narcotics officer, says in his experience marijuana has often acted as a gateway drug.

“Now do I think that everyone who uses marijuana is going to be using methamphetamines, absolutely I do not," says Harrison. "But I know everyone whose used methamphetamine has started with marijuana and I know that because I have interviewed thousands and thousands of drug users, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers over my twenty-four years, eight of which were spent directly in the drug office, and I have talked to them and they have told me they all started with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and then onto the next drug.”

Both proposals go before South Dakota voters on November 3rd, although absentee ballots are already available.

And just like with any issue, when it comes to marking the ballot it’s important to do your own research.

