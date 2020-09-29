Warmer today, Cooler Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be the warmest day of the week as a ridge aloft briefly builds over the area. Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon, which will be 10 degrees above average.

Another cold front will bring in cooler air Wednesday into Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will mark the arrival of the cooler air Wednesday. Gusts to 45 mph are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Another weak front will move through Friday night, then a change in the pattern will bring warmer temperatures next week. But not a drop of rain is in the forecast.

