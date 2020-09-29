Advertisement

Warmer today, Cooler Tomorrow

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be the warmest day of the week as a ridge aloft briefly builds over the area. Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon, which will be 10 degrees above average.

Another cold front will bring in cooler air Wednesday into Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will mark the arrival of the cooler air Wednesday. Gusts to 45 mph are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Another weak front will move through Friday night, then a change in the pattern will bring warmer temperatures next week. But not a drop of rain is in the forecast.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Tuesday, but still windy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs will range from the 70s to 80s.

Forecast

Warmer, buy still windy

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Windy Fall-like weather Continues this Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and windy for Sunday

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps

Forecast

Cooler today, then Much Cooler this Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecst

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Forecast

Hot today, then a big change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:32 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Summer's Last Hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Last dance with the heat.