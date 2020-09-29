Advertisement

USDA Rural Development grants $1.7 million to help with internet

This will help rural communities get faster internet speeds.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Fall River County and neighboring Niobrara County in Wyoming are getting upgraded with a new $1.7 million from a USDA Rural Development grant that was given by the State Director for Rural Development Julie Gross.

“This is life-changing, this is going to make a tremendous difference,” says Gross. “They are now going to be able to have access to distance learning, they’ll be able to do telemedicine calls and not to mention the agriculture. They’ll be able to pull down data faster and it will enhance precision ag.”

Less populated areas often don’t have the same resources as larger cities and the grant announced Tuesday that is being given to CEO of Golden West Telecommunications Denny Law will help level the technological playing field.

“Fiber optics is the superior technology to provide the best broadband services, the fastest speeds, the highest reliability, and folks in this area will have state of the art broadband that is comparable and quite frankly superior to what they may receive in some of the major urban areas when we’re done,” says Law.

The $2.5-million project has been in the works for two years and now Golden West is ready to begin construction.

“It will include burying over 150 miles of fiber optic cables to serve the residents or the subscribers in this area and then we’ll connect their houses, their locations, their farms up to this fiber-optic network and connect it to our larger network to allow them to access the rest of the world,” says Law.

The project is slated to be completed next year.

