South Dakota reports 5 new deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 223.

Two victims were in their 70s, three were over the age of 80. Two were residents of Codington County, while the others were residents of Clay, Lawrence and Fall River counties.

The Department of Health also confirmed an additional 259 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 21,997. Active cases fell by 184 to 3,684 after reaching a record high on Monday.

Current hospitalizations increased by two to 211.

The state saw a 13% positivity testing rate Tuesday and has had a 12.3% positivity rate over the past 14 days.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 416 of 2,365 people (-10) are contagious or 17.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

For people in Meade County, 106 of 548 people (-16) are contagious or 19.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Lawrence County, 103 of 418 people (-6) are contagious or 24.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.3%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 78 of 290 people are contagious or 26.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.3%.

In Custer County, 26 of 186 people (-12) are contagious or 14% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

In Butte County, 33 of 106 people are contagious or 31.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.3%.

For people in Fall River County, 78 of 290 people are contagious or 26.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.2%.

In Jackson County, 11 of 35 people are contagious or 31.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.4%.

For people in Haakon County, 9 of 26 (-1) people are contagious or 25.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.2%.

In Bennett County, 15 of 67 people are contagious or 22.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

For people in Ziebach County, 9 of 62 people are contagious or 14.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.9%.

