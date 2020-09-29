Advertisement

Police: Multiple people dead in Oregon ‘hostage situation’

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Oregon State Police were at the scene and are leading the investigation.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A possible “hostage situation” led to a fatal shooting after police responded to a home in the west Oregon city of Salem, The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the home at 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says a negotiator made a call to the suspect inside.

“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired,” and multiple people including the suspect died, the sheriff’s office said.

No deputies were hurt and there’s no reason to believe there’s any danger to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide information regarding how many people were killed, who killed them, or what led up to the deaths, The Statesman Journal reported.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday evening that Oregon State Police were at the scene and are leading an investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

