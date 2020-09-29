Advertisement

Opportunity comes in the form of paid learning

CNA program at Avantara Mountain View
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The significant need for health care workers is getting a boost in the form of paid learning at Avantara Mountain View. It’s a unique opportunity for local high school and college-age students to gain experience in the health care industry while also banking hours towards gaining their certified nursing assistant (CNA) license. Training takes place as you work which gives real-time experience to staff with competitive pay and flexible hours. For more information, contact Human Resources Director, Pat Jones, at 605-343-8577.

