Oglala Sioux Tribe COVID-19 hospital capacity almost full, task force says

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe Task Force says tribal patient quarantine sites are almost at full capacity.

The Kyle Motel site and Parks and Recreation Bed and Breakfast site are 100% full. The camper site, the task force reported, is 98% full. Off-reservation hospitals are in diversion status and sending hospitals out of state for COVID-19.

“To think that you can travel out of state and not self-quarantine upon returning home is reckless,” a Facebook post said. “Sharing drinks and smokes is very reckless. Shaming those that innocently contract the virus is also reckless.”

The tribe is currently under a shelter-in-place order. On Sept. 28, a recommendation of a seven-day lockdown was proposed by the COVID-19 Response Task Force. This recommendation was proposed to the Law and Order Committee Sept. 28 for review.

Suggestions of lockdown address concerns as cases increase on the Oglala Sioux Tribe reservation.

New lockdown being proposed. Iglúwinyeya!

Posted by Oglala District Task Force - Wawokiya on Monday, September 28, 2020

Sept. 27, OST reported 334 total cases, of those 100 are active. Pine Ridge Reservation has the most total cases, and 43 active cases as of Monday, according to the OST Public Health Authority.

