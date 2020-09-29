Advertisement

Elderly man struck on roadway in Fall River County

An 82-year-old man died after a driver hit them Monday afternoon in Maverick Junction.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAVERICK JUNCTION, S.D. (KOTA) - An 82-year-old man died after a driver hit them Monday afternoon one mile west of Maverick Junction.

At 1:18 p.m., the 2018 Chevy Impala was heading east on U.S. Highway 18. While the driver was on the crest in the highway, a pedestrian was walking across the roadway. While the driver tried avoiding the pedestrian, the driver struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old female driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

