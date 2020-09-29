Advertisement

In just a few short months, Western Dakota Tech will open its Whitewood campus

By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Nurses were in high demand even before the pandemic. And to help fill the gap, Western Dakota Tech will offer a licensed practical nursing program at their new Whitewood campus.

“There’s a huge need for nursing in the area, in the community, in the surrounding areas, and that’s not something that’s going away anytime soon. So we decided that we’ve got a lot of students that travel from Wyoming, the northern hills area, and we needed to expand anyway, and Whitewood was a perfect location,” says the director of nursing at WDT, Christi Keffeler.

In July, WDT held a ribbon-cutting on Laurel Street in Whitewood. But because of a strong interest in the nursing program, classes have been moved across town to Meade Street.

“We can house as many students as our physical location will allow. With COVID-19 going on, we’ve got some restrictions with physical distancing, of course, but our plan is to have 16 to 24 students. With the interests that I’ve seen in the program with that site, my guess is we’re going to have upwards of 24,” says Keffeler.

The city of Whitewood owns the new location, and WDT will use the money they had set aside to lease at the new location.

Now, the goal is to have classes in Whitewood by Jan. of 2021.

When it comes to professors, the plan is to have two full-time faculty at Whitewood, and they will hire adjunct professors depending on the size of the cohorts.

