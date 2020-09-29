Advertisement

Families adjust to ‘hybrid’ schooling model

Approximately 4,500 Bay District Schools students enrolled in BayLink, but some are still not attending online class.
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - School districts across South Dakota continue to respond to changes during the coronavirus pandemic. That means that classes can be online, in person, or a combination of the two, ‘hybrid.’

Despite that uncertainty, one mother says the hybrid schedule has allowed her daughter to thrive in an environment that was never available to her prior to the pandemic.

Like millions of other students across the globe, the Campbell family and ninth grader Olivia have been one of those forced out of school for extended periods of time.

However, Olivia says that the hybrid learning model has offered her the best of both worlds.

“Its a lot better than physical school because my OCD goes crazy over stuff like this.” Campbell says.

Olivia has learning disorders that make in person classes, especially heading into her first ever year of high school, difficult. However, the hybrid model has helped her thrive.

The Pierre School District gave parents the option of how they would like to school their children at the beginning of the year. Olivia had already taken classes online and found them enjoyable, and now she’s really getting the hang of the hybrid model too.

“I thought it would be kind of better because I wouldn’t have to sit through school, and there wouldn’t be a lot of other people to distract or annoy me while I try to do stuff, it is overall a lot easier, but still as stressful as ordinary school.” Olivia said.

For mother Dannielle Campbell, a stay at home mom, sending two kids to school in person and having one do hybrid learning made perfect sense. As many other parents are now forced to reckon with the possibility of a hybrid model, she offers this advice-

“I mean I understand, I was a working parent till last year, it is a struggle for everyone out there. I do think it’ll release some anxiety if you have kids who struggle in school, or have had trouble with this pandemic. Like I said, we even had trouble at first and fell behind but we are making it.” Dannielle said.

The Campbells hope to keep finding positives in an otherwise weary pandemic.

While many students will begin to adjust to the new hybrid model, Olivia will just keep chugging along.

