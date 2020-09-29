Another windy day on tap Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear through much of the night. A few clouds move in from the northeast by daybreak as a backdoor front passes through. It’ll be breezy at times tonight, but especially toward daybreak. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for many with a few near 50°.

A few morning clouds will move out of the area and sunny skies dominate for much of the day. Strong winds continue Wednesday as a Wind Advisory goes into effect 9 a.m. Wednesday morning through 7 p.m. in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph or higher will be possible at times on the South Dakota plains. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the 60s for many, while those in the hills only climb up to the 50s.

The wind settles down a bit for Thursday and temperatures remain on the cooler side. Highs will be in the 50s for many under mostly sunny skies. Skies are partly cloudy Friday and temperatures return to near normal as many will be back in the 60s. Saturday is breezy again and cooler. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s for many. Sunshine and the 60s continue Sunday. Light to moderate wildfire smoke could return to the area Friday and Saturday.

Warmer air returns next week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for pretty much every day. With the warmer weather pattern settling in, that means wildfire smoke could find its way back into northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota once again.

