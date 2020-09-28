Advertisement

Warmer Tuesday, but still windy

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight and temperatures fall into the 40s for everyone. Winds will shift out of the west after midnight and that will help warm things up a bit before sunrise for those in the eastern foothills.

Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday and much warmer air returns, but only for the day. Highs will be in the 70s for many with some even jumping into the lower 80s, mainly out toward the Badlands. Strong winds are expected to continue Tuesday as gusts could reach 40 mph or higher, especially in western South Dakota. A weak front will slide through Wednesday morning and usher in some more cooler air with highs only reaching the 50s and 60s across the area. Winds will be even stronger, as gusts could top out around 50 mph or higher midweek.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the 50s for many, but thankfully the wind will not be as strong as it has been over the past couple of days. Lots of sunshine will kick off the day, but high clouds will return into the afternoon hours. Friday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer as highs return to the 60s. Sunshine is back over the weekend with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be a little breezy and Sunday will be the slightly warmer day. 70s could return early next week with continued sunshine. Rain chances in the forecast are minimal.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer, buy still windy

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Forecast

Windy Fall-like weather Continues this Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and windy for Sunday

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler today, then Much Cooler this Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecst

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Forecast

Hot today, then a big change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:32 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Summer's Last Hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Last dance with the heat.

Forecast

Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT