Warmer Tuesday, but still windy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight and temperatures fall into the 40s for everyone. Winds will shift out of the west after midnight and that will help warm things up a bit before sunrise for those in the eastern foothills.

Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday and much warmer air returns, but only for the day. Highs will be in the 70s for many with some even jumping into the lower 80s, mainly out toward the Badlands. Strong winds are expected to continue Tuesday as gusts could reach 40 mph or higher, especially in western South Dakota. A weak front will slide through Wednesday morning and usher in some more cooler air with highs only reaching the 50s and 60s across the area. Winds will be even stronger, as gusts could top out around 50 mph or higher midweek.

Thursday’s highs will only be in the 50s for many, but thankfully the wind will not be as strong as it has been over the past couple of days. Lots of sunshine will kick off the day, but high clouds will return into the afternoon hours. Friday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer as highs return to the 60s. Sunshine is back over the weekend with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be a little breezy and Sunday will be the slightly warmer day. 70s could return early next week with continued sunshine. Rain chances in the forecast are minimal.

