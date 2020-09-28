Advertisement

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan.
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP Photo/Zia Mazhar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:02 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday accepted an appeal by the family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl seeking to keep a British-born Pakistani man on death row over the beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter.

The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi in which he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

The lower court’s April ruling acquitted Sheikh and three other accomplices, who had been sentenced to life in jail for their role in the plot. The lower court found Sheikh guilty on a single lesser charge of abduction, which he is also appealing.

The acquittal stunned the U.S. government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups.

“We felt like (it was) a thunderstorm that is about to reopen our pains of 2002,” Pearl’s father Judea Pearl told The Associated Press in an email Monday. “Pakistan’s judicial system caved to either inside or outside pressure to send a message of impunity to extremist elements worldwide.”

The Pearl family’s lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, said after Monday’s court hearing that there was “ample evidence” to overturn Sheikh’s appeal and return him to death row.

“There is eyewitness evidence, there is forensic evidence, there are confessional statements,” Siddiqi said.

Among the confessional statements is a handwritten, July 19, 2019 letter by Sheikh that acknowledged his involvement in Pearl’s killing, Siddiqi said. In the letter, Sheikh said his involvement in Pearl’s death was “a relatively minor one.” However, Siddiqi said Sheikh implicates himself in Pearl’s killing with that admission.

Sheikh’s lawyer, Mahmood Shaikh, told the AP he suffered a heart attack while arguing the case in the lower court, but remained confident the acquittal would stand.

“I have no doubt in my mind,” Shaikh said. He said his doctors ordered him to remain on bed rest for the next two weeks, throwing into question whether the Supreme Court hearing will happen next week.

The Sindh provincial government also is appealing Shiekh’s acquittal.

Pearl, 38, of Encino, California, was abducted Jan. 23, 2002. In Sheikh’s original trial, emails between Sheikh and Pearl presented in court showed Sheikh gained Pearl’s confidence sharing their experiences as both waited for the birth of their first child. Pearl’s wife Marianne Pearl gave birth to a son, Adam, in May 2002.

Evidence entered into court accused Sheikh of luring Pearl to his death, giving the American journalist a false sense of security as he promised to introduce him to a cleric with militant links.

Pakistani police sought to locate Pearl for weeks until a video received by U.S. diplomats showed his beheading.

The 2019 letter by Sheikh was not among the evidence heard by the lower court that in April acquitted Sheikh on a number of charges, including the most serious of the kidnapping for ransom that lead to Pearl’s slaying.

“The 2019 letter is only one (piece of) evidence to something that we knew all along, without any doubt, that Sheikh lured Danny into the abduction trap which led to his murder,” Pearl’s father Judea said. “We had copies of a long email exchange he had with Danny, using a pseudonym ‘Bashir,’ was which was downloaded from Danny’s computer.”

An investigation by students of Georgetown University in Washington implicated Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, in Pearl’s death. Mohammed has been in U.S. custody on Guantanamo Bay since his arrest in Pakistan in March 2003.

Pearl’s father said he has received assurances from the U.S. State Department that it was closely following Sheikh’s acquittal and subsequent appeals. The trial’s outcome could impact relations between the two countries and again paint Pakistan as a haven for militants and extremists, he said.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Associated Press journalist Mohammad Yousaf in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KRCR Staff
Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

National

California's Zogg fire burns structures

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Two new California wildfires, Glass fire and Zogg fire, burned nearly 10,000 acres in a day and forced evacuations.

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

Latest News

National

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Trump faces bombshell tax report that claims he avoided paying taxes for years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A lawyer of the Trump Organization told the New York Times of its report that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."

Coronavirus

Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

National Politics

5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump’s tax returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since entering the White House, Trump has broken with tradition set by his predecessors by not only refusing to release his tax returns but by waging a legal battle to keep them hidden.