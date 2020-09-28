Month of Caring continues on Good Morning Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Traditionally, a Day of Caring encourages volunteerism throughout the Black Hills (Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills, and Southern Hills). All the volunteers gather for a large kick-off celebration. Volunteerism is very important, but the United Way wanted to be sure that volunteers practice safe social distancing measures. Instead of one big day of gathering and volunteerism, they have expanded it to the whole month of September.

Last year, Day of Caring brought in approximately $88,217 in community economic impact through volunteer hours, and beautification efforts like lawn care, painting, etc. Plus, it brings businesses and individuals in their community together to better understand needs in their area.

Many volunteers have also become very innovative with their volunteer opportunities like chalking the walk with positive messaging, virtually reading to local nursing homes, and assembling food and essential kits for those in need, to name a few.

While the Month of Caring is coming to an end, there are simple ways to get involved today. Schedule to give blood, read virtually to a child, chalk a local sidewalk with positive messaging, or call an elderly neighbor.

