Advertisement

Month of Caring continues on Good Morning Black Hills

By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Traditionally, a Day of Caring encourages volunteerism throughout the Black Hills (Rapid City, Sturgis, Northern Hills, and Southern Hills). All the volunteers gather for a large kick-off celebration. Volunteerism is very important, but the United Way wanted to be sure that volunteers practice safe social distancing measures. Instead of one big day of gathering and volunteerism, they have expanded it to the whole month of September.

Last year, Day of Caring brought in approximately $88,217 in community economic impact through volunteer hours, and beautification efforts like lawn care, painting, etc. Plus, it brings businesses and individuals in their community together to better understand needs in their area.

Many volunteers have also become very innovative with their volunteer opportunities like chalking the walk with positive messaging, virtually reading to local nursing homes, and assembling food and essential kits for those in need, to name a few.

While the Month of Caring is coming to an end, there are simple ways to get involved today. Schedule to give blood, read virtually to a child, chalk a local sidewalk with positive messaging, or call an elderly neighbor.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Hills corn maze is full of Autumn fun

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.

News

Corn maze

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Model engineering

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Amendment A

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Fall colors in Spearfish Canyon

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:22 PM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

People head downtown for 12th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis community comes together to prepare for holiday season

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

South Dakota Mines using TikTok to get messages out to students

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Black Hills vet clinic sees an increase in visits

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM MDT
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Deadwood remembers significant fire that burned 300 businesses 141 years ago

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The fire burned down more than 300 businesses.