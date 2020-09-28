Advertisement

Is it real? Black Hills businesses sees trend of counterfeit money

Rapid City police are responding to stores receiving fake bills.
Rapid City police are responding to stores receiving fake bills.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend, the Rapid City Police Department responded to two different calls about fake money.

“We see it used sporadically, I wouldn’t use the word a lot, but we do see sporadic incidents of it being passed, kinda comes and goes,” says Detective Luke Lang.

Despite security cameras, investigators don’t always have a lot to go on. While counterfeit bills aren’t common in the Black Hills, the crime doesn’t always happen somewhere else.

“We have seen counterfeiting rings that originate here in Rapid City and we have seen money trickle in from other places,” says Lang.

Detectives only see a handful of these cases a month and encourage employees to take the extra precautions.

“When their accepting cash transactions to simply take a few extra seconds to when accepting the cash because most of the money we see is not good counterfeiting meaning they’re obviously fake and more times than not the person accepting then the money is probably just in a hurry, but there are a number of ways to identify the fake money and they are pretty easy if you take a few seconds,” says Lang.

Those ways include looking at it, feeling it, the pen test, UV light and putting the questionable bill up to the light.

There is no counterfeiting statute in South Dakota right now so these crimes fall under forgery, which is a Class Five Felony.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has experienced regarding marijuana

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Initiative 26 and Amendment A, two proposals on the South Dakota ballot involving the legalization of marijuana with the former focusing on medical and the latter legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center starts to book more events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Baltzer said they’re continuing to work on adding more events to the calendar.

News

Fire danger is rated high in Pennington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The current windy conditions can add a deadly component to already high fire danger.

News

Officials offer $10k reward for information in gun store burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Three people were involved in the break-in, Rapid City Police said after reviewing security footage. They broke into First Stop Gun and Coin at 3 a.m. Sept. 23 and stole firearms.

Latest News

News

South Dakota hospitals can handle more virus cases, Secretary of Health says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s hospitals have plenty of capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, a top health official said Monday.

News

KEVN Black Hills Fox - Women's Prison Outbreak Pierre

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases reported in SD as active cases continue to increase

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

News

Amendment A: legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
As more people are getting their ballots in the mail or voting early, what is amendment A?

News

Northern Hills corn maze is full of Autumn fun

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For eight years, a Spearfish family has used some of their farmland for a fun fall adventure.