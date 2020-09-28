Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

The video, talking about social distancing in South Dakota, has gained over 3 million views on Twitter and a wide-range of reactions.

In the video, Noem demonstrates social distancing in South Dakota by shooting a pheasant.

She ends the video stating, “Less COVID, more hunting.”

It gained a wide range of reactions.

Many tweeting their support, some even encouraging her to run for president in the next election.

A few responses from people out of state said they wished she was their Governor or that they were ready to move to South Dakota.

The video received a good amount of criticism, too.

PETA’s response denounced the violence, while others took issue with the current rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

“My initial reaction when I saw the video was, I mean, I felt like I kind of had the wind knocked out of me.”

Samantha Spawn-Chapman of Sioux Falls is a healthcare worker, an expecting mother.

She also has an at-risk 8 year-old daughter who was born with a genetic lung and liver disease.

“To mock a practice that people are relying on to keep themselves safe from a virus that has killed 200,00 Americans is deeply insulting," she said.

With a lack of a mask mandate from the school district, Spawn-Chapman says sending her daughter to school was too big of a risk.

But, she said the virtual learning has been a complete disappointment.

“We’ve been assigned one teacher who we meet with for less than 30 minutes per week. She has zero interaction with her virtual classmates. She’s extremely isolated and it’s… no one would choose this.”

Meanwhile, some responses for Noem’s video attributed their support to the freedoms of South Dakota, Chapman says freedom is the opposite of what they’re experiencing.

“I’m thinking about our current situation and we don’t have much freedom. It doesn’t feel like I’m living in the freest nation in the world right now, and certainly in South Dakota. It feels like we’re very limited in what we’re able to do day to day.”

Dakota News Now reached out to Governor Noem for a comment but did not hear back at the time this story was published.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.