Advertisement

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr. said six states and the District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays across the country” since July.

“In a pandemic, states are even more reliant on the mail, especially when it comes to administering elections,” McHugh wrote in granting a preliminary injunction.

Lawyers for the Postal Service say new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy never ordered a slowdown or overtime ban. However, they conceded in court last week that local postal managers may have interpreted the guidance from Washington that way.

Because of that lack of clarity, McHugh said, a national injunction that echoes the others that were issued was necessary.

State officials had told McHugh that on-time delivery of first-class mail fell 10% from July to August, aggravating and even endangering customers who rely on mail delivery for food, medications and other essentials.

The case before McHugh was filed by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Federal judges in Washington state and New York issued similar orders this month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

National Politics

Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline accused Facebook of failing to enforce its own rules when it comes to false claims about the election, and not doing enough to stop right-wing militias and white supremacist groups from using the platform to organize potentially violent events.

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previews first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Raw: Fire retardant sprayed near California winery

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Amid heavy smoke, air tankers are seen dropping retardant on Glass Fire near winery in St. Helena on Sunday.

Latest News

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Amendment A: legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana.

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
As more people are getting their ballots in the mail or voting early, what is amendment A?

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago