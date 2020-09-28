Advertisement

197 new COVID-19 cases reported in SD as active cases continue to increase

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 197 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to increase in the state.

The 197 new cases bring the state total to 21,738. Active cases have increased to 3,828, up 38 from Sunday, setting another daily record.

Total recoveries in the state also increased. Overall, 17,692 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state also reported that current hospitalizations decreased to 209. In total, 1,488 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported Monday and the total remains at 218.

Public K-12 schools and universities:

The Department of Health also released its weekly report COVID-19 school report Monday.

The state confirmed 366 new cases among K-12 students and staff over the past week.

A total of 1,329 cases have been confirmed at K-12 schools, though only 400 are active.

Officials confirmed 157 new cases at the state’s universities, bringing total cases there to 1,329 - though only 150 are active.

