South Dakota registers 457 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
South Dakota sees more than 440 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day. The Department of Health is listing 457 new cases Friday. Pennington County has at least 50 new cases for the third straight day with 56 Friday. There are also 19 new cases in Lyman County, nine in both Oglala Lakota and Meade, seven in Lawrence, five in Butte, four in Todd, three in Jones, two in Custer and one apiece in Fall River, Haakon, Jackson and Perkins Counties.

Friday;s rate of positive tests is 12.3 percent.

Those put South Dakota at 20, 554 cases overall. The number of active cases climbs by 216, while the number of patients in the hospital holds steady at 194. There are six more deaths Friday, including one in both Butte and Meade Counties. 16, 831 patients are now called recovered. The number of new cases in Wyoming drops back below 100 Friday, down to 97. There are 15 new lab-confirmed cases today in Campbell County, six in Weston County, two in Crook County and one in Sheridan County. They’re also adding 18 more probable cases. The number of tests done tops 156,000 and the number of deaths holds at 50. 3,771 patients are classified as recovered.

