People headed Downtown to take part in the 12th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air, which means it’s that time of year again for the 12th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival.

And for one family, it’s become a tradition for them to get outdoors and attend the event.

“It’s just a really fun way to get like the family out and kind of kick-off like the fall season. And we have a lot of fun, just kind of looking at all the stuff. We like looking at all the big pumpkins and everything every year,” says Carissa Fitzgerald.

For others, this was their first time exploring what the festival has to offer.

“A friend of ours, her daughter, was in the drumline, so we were just watching her, and then she said all of these vendors were here, so that sounded like a fun time,” says Anna Sterup.

It’s not only the pumpkins that people enjoy, but it’s also the variety of activities.

“That they have jumpy castles,” says Hayden Williamson.

When it comes to vendors, this is Pamela McGivern’s fifth year, but this is only her second event due to the pandemic.

“Well, I’ve been in business for thirty-two years, so it was kind of a shock to not have any shows since January, but I just kept painting and being hopeful, and here we’re,” says the owner of Handcraft Slate by FPM, Pamela McGivern.

McGivern says the festival provides a sense of community.

“We really love it. It’s very festive, and of course, I love the fall, so it fits right in with my character. And they have a lot to do for the kids, and it draws a good crowd,” says McGivern.

