Painting in the park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With the Help of a BHSU Art Student, Kids are getting their chance at making a masterpiece.

Learning each piece that makes up a flower, the elementary age students made their own water color Chrysanthemum.

Hope Christofferson guided the students through the drawing through botanical illustration, an older method used to help preserve images of nature. Teaching this type of art form she says is important with everything going on in the world.

“It does show them that okay you can go and have fun in the woods or a park and instead of city on your phone or a closed environment or a closed indoor area that might be risky, you can go entertain yourself and learn more about the world.” Hope Christofferson, artist

