Meade County Rural Ambulance Group decides funding for new district

A new ambulance district for those living outside Sturgis City limits.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a long road, and the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group has taken many steps to get a new ambulance district up and running.

Recently the board held a public meeting, where it came up with a budget and then voted on how the board was going to fund that budget.

Each household or business within the district will be charged $75 per year to help fund the emergency service.

Now, the question becomes: Where will the district contract those emergency services from?

Board member Edward Miller says Spearfish is too far and doesn’t have enough manpower, while Piedmont is currently understaffed, and it would likely only be able to do part of the district.

Miller says Sturgis seems to be the best fit, as it has advanced life services, advanced care and can service the whole district.

“So we have a proposal from them. We’re waiting for a contract; we should see mid-week. We will get that signed and finished up, and we will approve that, and then we will move forward from there,” says Miller.

Miller says they’re trying to negotiate a five-year contract with the Sturgis ambulance service.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

