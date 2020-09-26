Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of the clouds will push off toward the southeast, but another wave will move through overnight bringing another windy day on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions for a majority of the day, with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Chances will be minimal for most due to the lack of moisture and ingredients, but we still may see a light shower here in Rapid City. The higher elevations of the Black Hills may even see a wintry mix of precipitation. Windy conditions expected for the next several days.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. We warm back up near average for this time of year on Tuesday, but then cool down again on Wednesday and Thursday. We may see a rebound of warm temperatures toward the end of the week and into the weekend, but depending on the forecast model runs, the warmth may hold off until Saturday.

