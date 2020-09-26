Advertisement

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of the clouds will push off toward the southeast, but another wave will move through overnight bringing another windy day on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions for a majority of the day, with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Chances will be minimal for most due to the lack of moisture and ingredients, but we still may see a light shower here in Rapid City. The higher elevations of the Black Hills may even see a wintry mix of precipitation. Windy conditions expected for the next several days.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. We warm back up near average for this time of year on Tuesday, but then cool down again on Wednesday and Thursday. We may see a rebound of warm temperatures toward the end of the week and into the weekend, but depending on the forecast model runs, the warmth may hold off until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
More seasonable temps

Forecast

Cooler today, then Much Cooler this Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecst

Forecast

A break from the 80s with a comfortable weekend ahead.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler into the weekend

Forecast

Hot today, then a big change!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:32 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Summer's Last Hurrah

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Last dance with the heat.

Forecast

Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT

Forecast

A Little Cooler Today, but A Lot Warmer Thursday!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:56 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm start to Fall, more seasonable by Friday

Forecast

Sunny and hot, with a bit of Haze on this First Day of Fall!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:54 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast