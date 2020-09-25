Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech works to get thousands of masks out into community

While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:05 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For six months, Western Dakota Tech has been working towards the goal of sewing 60,000 masks for the Rapid City Community.

Since beginning in April, they’ve collected and distributed over 21,000 masks. While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets, including 14,000 masks for Rapid City Area Schools and another 1,500 masks for Pennington County Jail.

“We actually do have another goal, if you will, to make 1,500 masks for the jail so that they’d have a rotation for each inmate, and they did need a specific design for those. And so we have special kits, I believe almost all of them have been distributed now," said the director for West River Area Health Education Center, Stephanie Mayfield.

The technical school gives out kits to sewers with supplies for 20 reusable, cotton face coverings. To finish each of these three goals, Western Dakota Tech is looking for more volunteers.

