Seasonable air moves in Saturday, chilly on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold front will be knocking on our door tonight. This front will move through early Saturday and will bring in more cloud cover that will hinder temperatures from rising into the 70s. With the passage of the cold front, expect windy conditions in the afternoon with sustained winds of 20-30mph, and wind gusts upwards of 55mph. Will see some sunshine in the afternoon hours, but clouds will build back in late Saturday night bringing a chance for an isolated shower into the early morning hours on Sunday.

We stay cool Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, and the chance for an isolated or scattered shower will stay in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Moisture is limited, so we are not expected any major concerns with precipitation. Temperatures will remain below average for Monday, but then jump back up near 70 for Tuesday. Drier pattern returns for next week with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic weekend!

