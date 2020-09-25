Advertisement

President to nominate Justice Ginsburg’s successor Saturday

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Whoever President Donald Trump picks to fill the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court will make history.

There’s never been a justice nominated or confirmed to the Supreme Court this close to a general election. Sen. Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) says the G.O.P. majority has the votes to confirm a new justice – whoever it may be.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is being strongly considered for the job. She’s a former law professor at Notre Dame and a graduate of Rhodes College.

“She’s a very strong candidate based on her academic credentials, her professional credentials,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern Friday afternoon, “but look, there’s a list of judges that are highly qualified.”

White House spokespeople said the president remains committed to picking a woman. His public list of candidates earlier includes a dozen female judges and lawyers.

Along with Barrett, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa is generating a lot of buzz in the capitol.

In 2016, Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late-Justice Anthony Scalia, Judge Merrick Garland. Democrats argue picking Ginsburg’s successor should wait until next January to coincide with a new Congress and presidential term, but they do not have the political power to block the president’s choice.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Thune asks local law enforcement to testify for Senate Subcommittee

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
PCSO Captain to testify before Senate Subcommittee.

News

Lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the gender with which they identify.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.

News

Sen. John Thune repeats call to fill Supreme Court vacancy soon

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:40 PM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Sen. John Thune Tuesday morning called to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the final days of President Donald Trump's first term in office.

News

Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

Latest News

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:28 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Relief funds up for discussion include the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR) allocated to the state.

News

South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

News

Sen. Rounds: South Dakota’s mail-in voting system has integrity

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:33 AM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Sen. Rounds reminds people to mail their ballots early if they’re voting that way or to take that ballot into the county auditor’s office.

News

Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Four Directions, a voting rights group, brought the lawsuit against the South Dakota Secretary of State, Department of Public Safety, Department of Social Services and Department of Labor and Regulation.