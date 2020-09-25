Advertisement

Cooler today, then Much Cooler this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the record heat Thursday, a change in the weather pattern promises much cooler temperatures and gusty winds the next several days.

However, today will be pleasant with highs in the 70s. Still above normal, but not that record breaking 93 we had in Rapid City yesterday.

Much cooler air arrives Saturday into next week. Some showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday, but precipitation amounts will be quite With a strong jet stream blowing northwest to southeast across the area, expect daily gusty winds starting tomorrow and lasting through the middle of next week.

