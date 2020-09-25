Advertisement

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Breaking barriers
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPBF) – Five female firefighters in South Florida are making history.

For the first time ever, the all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

“It’s the first time we had in our department a female as a captain, a driver, a firefighter, rescue lieutenant and a medic,” said Rescue Lt. Krystyna Heiser Krakowski with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

The department’s been around since 1963.

“There was more laughs and jokes, unfortunately at the men’s expense, because we were running the show,” she said.

All jokes aside, the men said it was a momentous occasion for them, too.

“That day the stars aligned, and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well, so it made the event even more special,” Deputy Chief James Ippolito said.

The women have a message for the next generation of female firefighters.

“We can do anything. We are capable of anything,” Heiser Krakowski said. “Don’t let anything stop you.”

Copyright 2020 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up.

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

News

Bringing the Sturgis community together this holiday season

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting your local community is crucial during this time.

National

History-making all-female fire rescue crew

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An all-women fire crew in Florida breaks barriers.

Latest News

News

Citizens issued $5K reward after assisting RCPD apprehend murder suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Jamys Flying Horse was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 16.

News

Meade County Rural Ambulance Group takes the next steps to get the ambulance district up and running

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Board members of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Group is working hard to get the new district up and running.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

News

Governor's 55th Annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
Photos from the Governor's 55th annual Buffalo Roundup. On Sept. 25, 1,400 bison rumbled through Custer State Park as riders wrangle them toward the Buffalo Corrals. Thousands watched in awe from one of two designated viewing areas as the thundering beasts passed within a few hundred feet of them on Sept. 25, 2020.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.