Advertisement

457 New Cases of Coronavirus In South Dakota

Six New Deaths Reporteed
Cases Continue to Surge In South Dakota
Cases Continue to Surge In South Dakota(Source: CNN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The surge in COVID19 continues in South Dakota with 457 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,554. While the number of cases continues to spike in the state, the death rate remains at one percent with 216 people dying from the disease. Pennington County now has 384 active cases of coronavirus. There are just 194 hospitalizations at the moment. Just 8% of hospitalizations are COVID19 related. Hospitals statewide report 43% of their beds available.

While the state crossed the 20-thousand case threshold this week, only 3,507 of those cases are currently active. Nearly 17-thousand people have recovered from infection in the state.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Watch: New treadmill exercises

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fitness expert Carol White shares a few tips.

News

Photographer offers school photos for distance learners

Updated: 2 hours ago
Families learning from home don't have to leave behind this annual rite-of-passage.

News

Western Dakota Tech sees enrollment increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
This comes as other South Dakota universities and colleges see a marked decrease in enrollment.

News

School psychologists offer differing viewpoints on stresses of the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
They share some important advice to make sure your student's mental health is taken care of.

Latest News

News

Western Dakota Tech works to get thousands of masks out into community

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
While working towards their end goal, Western Dakota Tech picked up two additional targets.

News

SD Republicans want state to reconsider transgender athlete policy

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Home Rule website launches to give committee feedback

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

WY is fourth-least restrictive state in US when in it comes to Coronavirus

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

WDT sees increase in enrollment, while SDBOR schools report 3% decrease

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 update Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.