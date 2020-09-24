Advertisement

With more families in need, many are heading to the Douglas school food pantry

Volunteers are distributing food to those in need.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Not knowing where you’re getting your next meal can be a scary situation.

That’s why Feeding South Dakota and the Douglas School District teamed up in February to provide a school food pantry.

When the pantry first opened, it was all located inside, and people were able to come and shop off the shelves. But due to the pandemic, it became more of a drive-thru style operation, where volunteers load groceries into the cars of those in need.

Since they started the pantry, volunteer Chandra Canaan says the need has grown immensely.

“We see kids that come to school hungry, and it’s pretty hard to function. They can’t learn if they’re hungry. So I’m sure that it’s the same for families. Parents a lot of them don’t have jobs right now because of the pandemic, and so they aren’t able to provide those basic needs. If we can step in and help with some of that, then it’s better for the family, it’s better for the students,” says Canaan.

Right now, they’re only serving families living in Box Elder or on the Ellsworth Air Force base, or those who have children in the Douglas School district.

Distribution takes place on the first and third Thursdays every month from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

