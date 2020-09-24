Thune asks local law enforcement to testify for Senate Subcommittee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of Pennington County’s own will be testifying in front of the United States Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, which is chaired by South Dakota Senator John Thune.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony Harrison will speak to the subcommittee via Zoom Thursday about the practical use of a public safety broadband network, call First Net.

Harrison explained First Net essentially operates at a higher level compared to normal cell coverage, which is a less busy channel and also expands coverage into areas that typically do not have service. It allows data to be shared more quickly, thus communication is faster.

“The cell phone calling isn’t really the issue,” said Harrison. “The issue is data transfer through the MDTs in our cars. Obviously, basically, our cars have a little puck on them which is a cell phone line. That cell phone line connects to our car computers, which is how we talk to dispatch, all the information we have. So, when we run license plates, names or anything, that’s running across that cell phone line, and so having a clear cell phone line and that highway having less traffic on it allows us to get returns back on it quicker, it allows us to work quicker, and that’s the benefit to law enforcement and all public safety, quite honestly.”

Senator Thune reached out to area law enforcement because they have used First Net during President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore and in searches for Serenity Dennard. Additionally, the varied terrain of Pennington County poses unique coverage challenges.

Harrison said one challenge to adding towers is the red tape associated with federal land.

“There’s hoops to jump through because it’s federal land, so you have to go through different federal agencies,” said Harrison. “Well, that, of course, has slowed down the process. In the Black Hills, much of our Black Hills is federal forest, right. So, if there’s a struggle we have, what I’m going to ask the Senator and the Subcommittee is please help First Net get through some of that red tape because the towers that we’re missing right now are in Hill City area, Three Forks, and down by Deerfield Lake.”

Harrison said it is an honor to be able to testify in front of a Senate subcommittee and said it is great for a state with a small population to have their Senator sitting in the lead chair.

