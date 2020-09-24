South Dakota surpasses 20,000 total cases; 8 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eight more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

Health officials confirmed 463 new cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 20,097. Active cases increased by 183 to 3,291, which is the highest number of active cases since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 194. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying eight percent of the state’s hospital beds and 11 percent of ICU beds; 44 percent of hospital beds are still available, while 27 percent of ICU beds are still open.

The state processed 1,529 tests Thursday, with a positivity rate of 16.6 percent. The rolling positivity rate for the past 14 days is 11.4 percent.

