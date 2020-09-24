Rapid City man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, threats against President Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man charged in federal district court after he threatened to shoot the President of the United States during the July 3 Mount Rushmore event.

Lucian Celestine, 29, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in Rapid City. He threatened to climb Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during his visit on July 3.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced Wednesday Celestine was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Threats Against the President.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered, the U.S. Department of Justice.

These charges were accusations and Celestine is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He was indicted Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Sept. 11 and pled not guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman is prosecuting the case.

Celestine was detained pending trial. A trial date has been set for Nov. 17, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.