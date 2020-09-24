Advertisement

Psychologists see difference in how kids are handling the pandemic

Kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears.
Kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears.
Kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Class has been back in session for Rapid City area schools for a few weeks now so how are students and their families handling the transition in an uncertain world? Two psychologists with different viewpoints on the topic weigh in.

From the office of one school psychologist, kids seem to be doing great.

“Most of the students are doing very very well," said Keyra Comer, a school psychologist for Central High School. "A lot of them are able to function with the support of their family and their friends and really come in and have that connection and it really works for them.”

But from the office of an outside psychologist, things look a little different.

“There’s been an influx," said Kari Scovel, a clinical psychologist. "Definitely, I would say with children and teens, there’s a huge influx of patients at this time coming into the practice.”

Scovel said kids show their difficulty coping through aggression and acting on newfound fears. Whereas teens express it in other ways.

“There’s more irritability in teens," said Scovel. "They might be more edgy or difficult to manage or control, I think that’s something that I’ve seen recurrent so it’s really important to try to get your child to talk about their feelings when you’re seeing these symptoms.”

Scovel said the pressures of uncertain school schedules, cancellations, and decreased time with friends are some of the causes behind growing stress levels in students. And Comer agreed.

“Unknowns, when we don’t have that routine, that throws us a little bit," said Comer. "So I think the more routine we can give our students, the better for them and the more structure that we can give them. So, I think we’re back now to a known structure that’s a little more predictable for them.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Watch: additional workouts on the treadmill

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health Watch with Carol White

News

Photographer offers school photos for online learners

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
She saw a need for school photos within new online learning families and wanted to offer her talents.

News

With more families in need, many are heading to the Douglas school food pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need.

News

October marks National Disability Employment Awareness month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Disability employment month

Latest News

News

Western Dakota Tech sees an increase in fall enrollment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Fall enrollment went up and Western Dakota Tech.

News

Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Updated: 4 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.

News

Rapid City man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, threats against President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Celestine was charged in federal district court with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Threats Against the President.

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

News

Douglas school district will expand in near future

Updated: 6 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox