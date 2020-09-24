Advertisement

New website about possible Rapid City Home Rule

Website defines home rule and wants feedback
The Mayor and the City's Home Rule Committee unveiled a website dedicated to the topic.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The conversation about home rule in Rapid City continued, with the City’s Home Rule Committee unveiling a website for information and feedback on the topic.

Home rule is a philosophy about how government is run. It gives a city government the authority to decide actions for itself without needing specific approval from the state.

Last December, the Rapid City Council authorized Mayor Steve Allender to establish a Home Rule Charter Committee. The 18-person committee was formed in May, and there are members from each City ward are on the committee.

Allender said the goal of the committee is to draft a home rule charter, which he describes as like a local constitution.

“This committee will define initial content, and at some point, present this to the City Council for consideration,” said Allender. “At that point, the City Council may put this on a ballot because home rule can only be adopted by public vote.”

The website defines home rule, answers some frequently asked questions, and gives the public the opportunity to submit feedback and questions.

