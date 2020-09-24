Advertisement

Hot today, then a big change!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:32 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Record high temperatures are possible in Rapid City today! The current record is 88 set back in 1938. We’re going for 89. Hot and dry conditions will cause fire dangers to be very high today - a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will barrel through the area tonight, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday.

Even cooler air arrives over the weekend into early next week, but precipitation chances look to be very low at this time.

