Health Watch: additional workouts on the treadmill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today I am going to show you some exercises you can do on a treadmill with a band. I’ve never done this before and I’ve got a little for creative now that I do online training. I’m using a blue band and they all have different colors, if you are going to do this you want to make sure that you are comfortable on a treadmill it will really take the use of your core and balance. Just rock and get your blood flowing, another thing you can do is to do some back rows, this is an easier band so it doesn’t give me as much range of motion. If you are comfortable you can sit further back and pull. You can do bicep curls and some upright rows as well. This is for your upper shoulders and back of your neck. Have some fun play around, right now is a perfect time to workout. Get on your treadmill and have some fun. I’m Carol White owner of Carol White’s personal fitness studio

