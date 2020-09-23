Advertisement

Trump announces new sanctions on Cuba, bans import of alcohol, tobacco

Sanctions were also imposed on Nicaragua and Venezuela
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) – The United States announced a new series of sanctions against Cuba on Wednesday.

During an event at the White House honoring Bay of Pigs veterans, President Donald Trump said American travelers will be prohibited from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government.

The sanctions also restrict the importation of Cuban alcohol and tobacco.

“These actions will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban regime and go directly to the Cuban people,” Trump said.

During the same announcement, the president also said the United States is imposing strict sanctions on the dictatorships of Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Bay of Pigs invasion was a failed landing operation 1961 by Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro’s Cuban regime.

