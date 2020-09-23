Advertisement

Douglas School District plans to expand

The district purchased 20 acres of land so far for one of the elementary schools.
The Douglas School District has plans to expand.
The Douglas School District has plans to expand.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Between community growth in Box Elder and the future of the B-21 Project at Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Douglas School District has plans to expand.

“So we did a master’s facility plan. And right now we’re about 2,800-2,900 students. It differs year by year. We expect to be almost close to 5,000 students in about five years,” says the Superintendent of the Douglas School District Alan Kerr.

With anticipated growth Kerr says in their master facility plan, they estimated the district needs a new high school for 1,400 students.

“When that’s built, we will have two middle schools because the old high school will become a middle school as well, and we need three more elementary schools as well,” says Kerr.

When it comes to land, the district purchased 20 acres for one of the elementary schools between Creek Side Estates and Prairie View. As to when construction will start.

“So that’s all dependent on DOD funding for outside the wire funding for the B-21 expansion. And we’re hoping and working with our legislatures that, that will be appropriated this fall,” says Kerr.

The district is still working on purchasing land for another elementary school and high school, and for the high school, they’re looking for 50 acres.

With this growth, Kerr says it’s good to see the city of Box Elder thriving.

“You know I’ve been in districts as a superintendent where they’re dying. They’re rural; they don’t have any enterprise coming in. This is exciting that this community is really expanding and growing,” says Kerr.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Underwood High School, Middle School transition online due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
New Underwood’s high school and middle schools are headed online starting Sept. 24.

News

Missouri River bridge replacement project in Pierre recieves award

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge is one step closer on a long road to completion.

News

Lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the gender with which they identify.

News

As COVID-19 cases rise, health care industry sees upheaval

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Representatives from the state’s health care providers told lawmakers that the pandemic has stressed their operations, revenues and staff.

Latest News

News

Burglars steal 40 firearms from Rapid City gun store Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City police are investigating a burglary at First Stop Gun and Coin on Wednesday, where suspects stole 40 guns.

News

Fatal crash investigated as vehicular homicide by RCPD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are investigating a crash as a vehicular homicide after Alexis Black Elk succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 22.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.

News

Hospitalizations, active cases on rise as South Dakota sees record new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota set several records according to data released by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.

News

Oglala man pleads not guilty in 2019 fatal crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Running Hawk is accused of driving under the influence and speeding near Oglala on Nov. 21, 2019.

News

Spearfish Loaf ‘N Jug temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
An employee of the Spearfish Loaf 'N Jug tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.