Professors and students adapting to classes during the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down nearly three percent.

Uncertainty of classroom teaching and online instruction has shaped the semester for many schools.

“Still trying to do as much as we can given some of the limitations,” said Dr. Lance Roberts, the Provost and VP for Academic Affairs at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “You know, the biggest limitation we have is just the COVID capacity for each of our classrooms. In order to maintain six foot spacing between desk and chairs, we’ve had to reduce the capacity of most of our classrooms to about a third of their capacity. Some of our large lecture halls are about 25 percent.”

At Black Hills State, a biology lab that used to seat 24 students for two hours, now holds just a dozen students for one hour.

“Labs look and feel a little different this semester, but I think it’s going okay,” said Dr. Raenne Mettler, a biology instructor at Black Hills State University. “So, what it really comes down to is having open communication among faculty, staff, and students right now. And encouraging students to put their own health first right now and to reach out to their instructors and professors and see how they can make up missed work.”

It’s not just the students learning a new system --- instructors are experimenting with new teaching styles as well, like an out-of-class study group, called recitation.

“I will be using recitation more,” said Dr. Elizabeth Racz, an epidemiologist and Interim Biology Program Coordinator in the Department of Chemistry Biology and Health Sciences for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “I really like that extra time with my students, and some of the new software platforms that we’ve been using, I would definitely use in the future. Some of them allow students to post videos-- it’s more like we’re video chatting back and forth on a discussion board, instead of typing.”

“It’s not going to be 100% success every time we try these different things, but we continue learning as a faculty, as professionals to improve upon our instruction as well,” said Mettler.

Mettler, Racz, and Roberts all agree that across the board, students, faculty, and staff at their respective universities have stepped up and are being flexible, given the uncertain times.

