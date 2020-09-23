Monument Health looking for area artists for lobby installation

Monument Health wants you to be part of a new art installation in the Rapid City Hospital’s new lobby, a “Community Tapestry”. They’re looking for artists from around the region, professionals, amateurs and students to create art along with South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere.

The final piece will go here in a space 16 feet wide and 32 feet high. Lamphere’s part will feature metal diamonds arranged in a pattern. 20 of those diamonds will feature the work of other artists from around the region. Lamphere says they can feature anything from beadwork to painting to sculpture or mixed media. The works will all have a common theme.

Lamphere says, “The idea is to express what healing means to them. And that’s a real broad area and that can find all kinds of expression. I think everyone has some concept of that.” Monument Health art committee chair Elle Larsen says, “When a visitor or patient is in this space and they see something that looks familiar, that’s comforting to them. That feels like home. It’s easier to relax when you feel like you’re at home.” The deadline for submissions is October 16th. If your work is selected for consideration, you’ll get $100. If your artwork is one of the final 20, you’ll be paid $2,000 to create it. Lamphere says he especially wants artists with a connection to Monument.

You can find out how you can enter here: https://monument.health/community-tapestry/